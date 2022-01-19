Blink Charging will supply Level 2 charging stations to General Motors dealerships in the United States and Canada, the company announced Tuesday in a press release.

The Blink IQ 200 19.2-kilowatt charging stations are already shipping to dealerships, with orders placed for more to be delivered over the next several months, the company said. That means the new hardware will coincide with the rollout of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

Customer Hummer EV production started at GM's Factory Zero in Detroit late last year, while Lyriq production at the former Saturn factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is expected to start this spring. Both models will be able to take advantage of the Blink stations' full 19.2-kw capacity.

2022 GMC Hummer EV fitted with accessories - 2021 SEMA show

GM hopes to make Cadillac an all-electric brand by the end of the decade. It has already mandated that dealers install charging stations, a move that has already lost some dealers. Presumably it will be these Blink stations that remaining dealers end up installing.

With more electric trucks on the way, GM service bays and dealerships will need higher-capacity chargers such as these. In addition to the Hummer EV, electric versions of the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado are on the way, with the Silverado already confirmed for a 2024-model-year launch.

Separately, GM is looking to dealerships to deploy Level 2 chargers in their communities. Under a program announced in October 2021, GM will provide up to 10 Level 2 stations at various locations in a dealership's service area, and provide help with applying for incentives and expediting installation. Through that program, GM hopes to see 40,000 Level 2 connectors installed.