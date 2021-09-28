In a first drive review of the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck, we found it to be one of the most versatile vehicles ever tested. It’s a harbinger of what’s to come with a new era of fully electric pickups and SUVs—although it’s also a reminder that tall, heavy trucks are going to use more energy than other EVs.

Ford on Monday announced an $11.4 billion investment in EV and battery manufacturing—its largest manufacturing investment in the company’s history—creating two mammoth complexes in Tennessee and Kentucky, including a combined battery capacity of 129 gigawatt-hours and a Tennessee plant that will make next-generation electric trucks. The new plants will start production in 2025.

And Atlis Motors, the Arizona-based crowdfunded effort, has unveiled a second hand-built electric pickup prototype that it says is drivable. It’s also re-upped claims that the truck will offer its own cell design, have a dedicated megawatt charging network, and a targeted 500 miles of range and 15-minute charging. The company is asserting that some of this technology is coming as soon as next year and it’s yet unclear how it might raise the billions—not millions—to do that.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter