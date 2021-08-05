President Biden formally announced a target for more EVs, undercut by an “aspiration.” Hyundai is moving toward EV subscriptions. And an electric Jeep will launch in 2023. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The President wants to make 50% of new vehicles zero-emission by 2030, but the “shared aspiration” from U.S. automakers and the complete omission of Tesla in a Thursday release didn’t entirely present a unified front assuring that the administration’s rules will be more ambitious than Obama-era ones.

Stellantis plans to launch 21 plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles globally over the next two years. And yesterday, it clarified some of the launch specifics among brands. It means the arrival of an all-electric Jeep in 2023, and the shift of Alfa Romeo from having no-EV to all-EV by 2027.

Hyundai’s Mocean mobility brand is reviving the idea of an all-inclusive monthly EV subscription—for now, in the UK. U.S. details haven’t yet been revealed for an all-inclusive subscription expected with the launch of the Ioniq 5 EV—likely without the Mocean name.

