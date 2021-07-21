Gasoline superusers guzzle more than their share of gasoline. Tesla is preparing to open its Supercharger network to other EVs. And will Tesla get a lot of takers interested in its Full Self Driving features at $199 a month? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has started to offer its Full Self Driving suite of features as a subscription service. It costs $199 a month and might require a new computer at extra cost. Robotaxi capability and “feature complete” self-driving capability not yet included.

So-called gasoline “superusers” are responsible for using a disproportionately high amount of gasoline, according to a new report from the advocacy group Coltura, making it especially important to ease their shift to EVs. They’re more likely in the Midwest.

And the Supercharger network will be open to other EVs by the end of the year, said Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday. That’s led to plenty of speculation about which other automakers might be involved—like Aptera, potentially.

