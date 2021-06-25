The all-electric XC90 Recharge will get lidar sensors. We take an up-close look at the Kia EV6—yes, the one with the numbers that rival the Model Y Performance. And the Sono Sion solar EV is getting a bigger battery before advancing toward production. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo on Thursday announced some very sophisticated safety and driving-assistance hardware for the fully electric version of the next-generation XC90, expected to be called the XC90 Recharge, will get standard lidar sensors from California’s Luminar and will be part of a sensor suite feeding to an “AI-driven super computer” with Nvidia chips. Expect something to rival GM Super Cruise and Tesla Navigate on Autopilot.

The Sono Sion solar-supplemented EV hasn’t been delivered yet, but it’s already getting a boost to both driving range and its fast-charging rate with the substitution of a larger battery pack. The 54-kwh LFP pack replaces a 35-kwh lithium-ion pack and will deliver about 189 miles of range—with this model’s solar claims and attributes essentially unchanged.

We recently got an up-close look at the Kia EV6 electric car near Los Angeles. With a completely different design statement versus the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV6 captures a futuristic look that’s not dependent on retro cues.

And over at Motor Authority: A report from Europe suggested that the E-Tron SUV and Sportback are due to get more range as part of a big mid-cycle updates in late 2022—including new batteries and other efficiency improvements. No word yet on whether this will be coming to the U.S.

