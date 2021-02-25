American-made EVs could get a boost, with the better supply chain ordered by President Biden. Fisker and Foxconn are potentially partners for a new urban electric car. And Tesla isn’t quite among the greenest cars on the 2021 version of a well-respected list. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The energy-focused non-profit ACEEE has released its annual “greenest” and “meanest” ratings, and it has some surprises. This year the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Mini Cooper SE, and Toyota Prius Prime top the list—and top the most energy-efficient of them all, the Tesla Model 3. Read our rundown on the rankings for why this is—and for the “meanest.”

Foxconn, the longtime manufacturing partner for the Apple iPhone and other popular electronics, has entered a collaboration with Fisker that might lead to the Taiwanese firm building a Fisker global electric vehicle in 2023.

The U.S. is a net exporter of EVs, but the same doesn’t apply for the raw materials needed by EVs and their resource-intensive batteries. An executive order issued Wednesday by President Biden could help ramp up domestic raw materials for a supply chain supporting American-made EVs.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority: In addition to last week’s declaration that the Jaguar brand is moving to 100% electric vehicles by 2030 yet canceling its XJ electric sedan, the brand is also reportedly being repositioned as even more upscale—to a completely new range of models that will supposedly rival Aston Martin and Bentley.

