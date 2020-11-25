Volkswagen ID.4 range ratings are out. Tesla’s considering even higher range targets, and a compact car for Europe. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that another range boost could be coming soon to some Tesla vehicles—in the vicinity of 435 miles—while 620 miles is a possibility. And it’s considering a small hatchback for Europe.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 has been EPA-rated for range and efficiency. As the first of a generation of mass-market electric vehicles on VW’s MEB platform, its 250 miles sets the peg right where it had been expected to be—but with plenty of room for improvement.

The Kia Niro EV is expected to carry into 2021 with minimal changes. We like its infotainment systems and versatile interior but don’t think its interior trims feel like its $45,000 price tag.

And over at Motor Authority: A Porsche Taycan has set a Guinness World Record for the longest drift with an electric vehicle. Yes, this is silly business, but it's a testament to the Taycan's precise motor and stability systems. As we’ve experienced before on a frozen lake in Finland, the tread’s the limit.

_______________________________________

