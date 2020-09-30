The EPA says California’s ban on gasoline cars is no good. A major luxury vehicle maker goes sifting in the landfill for source material for its cabins. And the Buick Electra is finally reborn as an EV—for China, that is. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

One of GM’s best nameplates for the shift to electric—the Buick Electra—has finally been shown as a futuristic EV concept “inspired by a space capsule” and underpinned by GM’s Ultium battery tech. Unfortunately it’s only for China for now, though.

The former coal lobbyist who leads the Environmental Protection Agency has questioned the legality and practicality of California’s pending ban on gasoline vehicles by 2035.

Landfill waste is among the sources Jaguar Land Rover will be tapping into for recycled materials to be used in its luxury-vehicle interiors. It’s part of a trend toward greater awareness of sustainability and carbon footprint well beyond what the vehicle will use in its operation.

And over at Motor Authority: Polaris and Zero Motorcycles have announced plans to combine development forces, resulting in a lineup of new electric ATVs and snowmobiles arriving by the end of 2021. Polaris already bought the electric motorcycle firm Brammo in 2015, and Global Electric Motorcars (GEM) back in 2011.

_______________________________________

