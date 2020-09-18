Volkswagen is targeting 500,000 EVs per year by the middle of the decade, globally—and that’s just counting its ID.4 crossover. Several new Volvo models give you the fine particulate levels in your vehicle cabin. And a report projects that going electric sooner will save lives, lungs, and a whole lot of money. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In many of its new vehicles, Volvo is including a system that is able to assess PM2.5 fine particulate levels—yes, the ones associated with everything from traffic-related pollution to forest-fire smoke (and Covid survivability). Volvo says it’s a world first; and yes, the system filters the cabin air, too.

Volkswagen is aiming to sell 500,000 of its ID.4 electric crossovers per year by 2025. It’s all part of a production ramp for its mass-market MEB electric vehicles that will result in the production of 1.5 million EVs per year by then and 20 million MEB models by 2029.

Hastening the transition to EVs in the U.S. will save 6.300 lives and $185 billion by 2050, a report released this week by the American Lung Association projects. It underscored that much policy change is necessary to get there, though.

And over at The Car Connection, Subaru has given its Crosstrek utility hatchback a sporty side (and a bigger engine) with a new 2021 Crosstrek Sport trim. Some of the feature updates given to the lineup could carry over to the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid, which hasn’t yet been detailed.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter