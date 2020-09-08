China’s Aiways has its sites set on Germany next. Volkswagen showed more of its ID.4, just after it let Tesla CEO Elon Musk see it up close. Jeep plans off-road-oriented charging. And a battery issue has stalled sales for some BMW and Mini plug-in hybrids. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Although the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover won’t be officially revealed until September 23, VW has shown some of the ID.4’s interior and interface—some of it directly following the ID.3 hatchback for Europe. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last week reportedly drove the ID.3 hatchback for Europe and saw the ID.4 up close.

The Chinese automaker Aiways was likely, by most interpretations, the first Chinese EV startup to deliver its vehicles in Europe. With a limited fleet in Corsica now in use, Germany, France, and Norway are up next for its affordable U5 electric crossover.

A battery issue potentially resulting in fire has prompted BMW to recall some 2020-2021 BMW and Mini plug-in hybrid models.

And Jeep is planning to build solar-powered charging stations for off-road trails in California and Utah, so that owners of the upcoming 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid might enjoy nature without engine sounds and tailpipe exhaust. Depending on availability, they could be a handy backup for those with off-road-capable EVs from Rivian, Bollinger, and others.

_______________________________________

