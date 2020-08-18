The Hyundai Kona Electric can go 600 miles on a charge—with a big asterisk. Bollinger Motors is upsizing its facility as it develops its electric trucks. Electric vehicles could save the U.S. billions annually. And some automakers are voluntarily seeking a deal with California for stricter emissions targets and more EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A study from Northwestern University finds that the U.S. could save up to $70 billion annually if EVs replaced 75% of internal-combustion cars and paired with renewable energy.

A half-dozen major automakers have committed to a deal with California’s Air Resources Board to comply with tougher emissions rules through 2026. The move gives these companies an environmental bragging right and should help stabilize product plans amid the upheaval of challenges to both California’s right to regulate emissions and the Trump EPA’s fuel economy and emissions rules.

Bollinger Motors has moved into a larger facility and expects to double the workforce as it prepares its heavy-duty electric trucks for first deliveries in 2021. But in comparison to most other mass-production-oriented EV startups like Rivian or Lordstown Motors, it’s a niche effort.

And yes, you can go more than 600 miles in a Hyundai Kona Electric—if you drive about 20 mph through the whole charge, that is. While this German test result proves the Kona Electric’s efficiency in a new way, it also should serve as a reminder of the pointlessness of hypermiling and max-range runs.

Over at Motor Authority: The GMC Hummer EV will get a revamped logo, but it’s exactly what you might guess, with a nod to the past, adding an ‘EV’ script.

