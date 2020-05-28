Lordstown Motors has ambition to go for much higher production levels. France has decided to further incentivize EVs and plug-in hybrids. And we present several geeky new details regarding the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

France is making EVs and plug-in hybrids the focus for a $9 billion program, with a corresponding push to become the world’s largest producer of electric cars.

Lordstown Motors will be making its fleet-oriented electric trucks, due by early next year, at a mammoth former GM plant where they might (eventually) make up to 600,000 vehicles per year. Will Lordstown Motors outsell the electric trucks from GM, Ford and Rivian? And if so, when?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E went through a unique development process at the automaker, and we continue to discover geeky details that illustrate that approach—and, perhaps, Ford’s long-term commitment to EVs.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection, a recent report released by the insurance-funded IIHS finds that small cars and minicars accounted for 15 out of the 20 deadliest vehicles for drivers.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter