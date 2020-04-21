Lucid shows off the Air electric sedan on a frozen lake and updates us on its Arizona factory. Robotic charging helps you get a touchless charge. Is the Mustang Hybrid being delayed? And wait, why did Jay Leno keep his original Roadster drive in the vault all this time? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Remember the Tesla “snake,” or any of several other robotic charge-port helpers? The Chinese startup Aiways has rejiggered the priorities, with a small robot named CARL that goes and plugs into your car when you summon it with an app. It all seems quite appropriate in this new touchless norm.

Lucid has showcased some of this past season’s cold-weather dynamic testing for its upcoming Air electric sedan. The carmaker also provided an update on its Arizona assembly plant and its timing, as it stands during this pandemic pause.

Jay Leno posted his original drive of the Tesla Roadster and interview with Elon Musk—all from 2008—and it highlights just how surprising the original Tesla was when it first arrived.

The Ford Mustang Hybrid that was to be due this year isn’t arriving, according to sources cited by a UK publication—and noted by our partner site Motor Authority. Is it now delayed until 2023?

And are you looking for something to keep the kids busy? Soon, it seems, there might be a DIY coloring book for every car brand.





