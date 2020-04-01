GM delays its Bolt EV refresh while Ford’s Mach-E remains on schedule. Volkswagen talks battery electric vs. fuel-cell. And electric Jeeps are coming to the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors has confirmed that while upcoming electric vehicles from GMC Hummer and Cadillac will likely remain on schedule, the refresh for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been pushed back a year. The extended-length Bolt EUV remains on track to arrive next year as a 2022 model.

Volkswagen has laid out why, between battery electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, one technology is the winner for tailpipe-emissions-free passenger cars.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV remains on schedule for a fall arrival, despite the pandemic-related slowdown, a report confirmed earlier this week. Credit the small, focused “Team Edison” group that’s tasked with bringing the EV to market.

Jeep is aiming to become “the greenest, most sustainable SUV company”—and that means multiple electric and electrified Jeep models on the way. Some of them are headed to the U.S., Jeep’s brand boss insists.

And according to another report, Bentley’s first electric vehicle might be a high-riding sedan.

