The Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is finding the majority of its interest so far from people outside the Ford fold. Fast charging could use a rethink to help reduce heat buildup, researchers argue. And is Tesla immune to the plunge in gas prices expected through the summer? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Gas prices are falling fast, and in the past that’s meant a shift in demand away from more efficient vehicles. Do electric vehicles and Tesla follow that trend? Or do they have enough momentum now to be on their own trendline, away from vehicles with fuel tanks?

Some electric-car batteries might last longer with a new DC fast-charging algorithm basing the charge rate primarily on internal-resistance checks of the battery cells.

Ford’s Mach-E electric SUV is sounding increasingly like a good brand-builder. The majority of those who reserve a Mach-E haven’t bought a Ford product in 15 years or more—if ever—according to the carmaker.

And over at our partner site The Car Connection, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has issued recommendations calling for more driver involvement in driver-assistance systems like Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise. They lull drivers into a false sense of security and can actually increase the risk of a crash, the IIHS says.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter