Tesla helps hurricane evacuees, diesel emissions collusion, self-driving semi: Today's Car News

Sep 13, 2018

BMW i3 electric car and ChargePoint DC fast-charging station at Washington, DC, Auto Show, Jan 2015

BMW i3 electric car and ChargePoint DC fast-charging station at Washington, DC, Auto Show, Jan 2015

Tesla and the electric car community band together to help owners evacuate as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the East Coast. German authorities uncover collusion among diesel automakers. And Nio begins trading shares publicly. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has unlocked a greater electric range for owners of Model S and Model X electric cars fleeing Hurricane Florence. A website also provides help for electric car owners who need to evacuate.

German authorities have uncovered emissions-cheating collusion among diesel automakers. Documents show BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler all exchanged communications over "defeat device software."

Chinese electric-car maker Nio has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Its initial value sits at $6.41 billion.

Volvo Trucks revealed the Vera self-driving electric semi truck concept. Since it drives itself, there's no driver cabin.

Finally, 19,400 Toyota Avalons have been recalled over faulty seat belts. The automaker discovered a magnet missing from front seat belt buckles in some 2012 models.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Volvo puts Ikea-like living room in self-driving concept car Volvo puts Ikea-like living room in self-driving concept car
It's a long(er) story? 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC scraps 200-mile range estimate It's a long(er) story? 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC scraps 200-mile range estimate
2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid will have more range, 6 cylinders 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid will have more range, 6 cylinders
The new 2020 Tesla Roadster that wasn't in Switzerland The new 2020 Tesla Roadster that wasn't in Switzerland
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.