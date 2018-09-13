Tesla helps hurricane evacuees, diesel emissions collusion, self-driving semi: Today's Car News





BMW i3 electric car and ChargePoint DC fast-charging station at Washington, DC, Auto Show, Jan 2015

Tesla and the electric car community band together to help owners evacuate as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the East Coast. German authorities uncover collusion among diesel automakers. And Nio begins trading shares publicly. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has unlocked a greater electric range for owners of Model S and Model X electric cars fleeing Hurricane Florence. A website also provides help for electric car owners who need to evacuate.

German authorities have uncovered emissions-cheating collusion among diesel automakers. Documents show BMW, Volkswagen, and Daimler all exchanged communications over "defeat device software."

Chinese electric-car maker Nio has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Its initial value sits at $6.41 billion.

Volvo Trucks revealed the Vera self-driving electric semi truck concept. Since it drives itself, there's no driver cabin.

Finally, 19,400 Toyota Avalons have been recalled over faulty seat belts. The automaker discovered a magnet missing from front seat belt buckles in some 2012 models.

