Nissan has recalled 2023 Ariya electric SUVs due to a software error that could cause a loss of drive power.

The recall covers 1,188 vehicles, all of which were previously recalled for an inverter issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The vehicles being recalled this time, which may include a mix of front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models, have not had that issue addressed.

In the affected vehicles, a current sensors inside the battery junction box may detect a gap in the current ripple frequency of the motor when operating at high speeds, according to the NHTSA. This could cause the inverter's power electronics box to cut power, sending the vehicle into a fail-safe mode without warning.

2023 Nissan Ariya e-4orce

If this fail-safe mode is triggered, the vehicle may shut off completely, although may be possible to restart it, according to the NHTSA. Drivers will see a dashboard light and "EV System Off" message on the instrument cluster.

The Ariya is compatible with over-the-air updates for the entire vehicle, but as with the previous inverter recall, this one will require a dealer visit. Dealers will verify which software version the recalled vehicle's inverters are currently running and update if necessary, free of charge.

Nissan plans to begin mailing owner notification letters Sept. 9, 2024. Owners can also contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669 for more information. Nissan's number for this recall is R24A8.

The Ariya launched for the 2023 model year after several delays. The relatively small number of vehicles sold in that first model year have been subject to multiple recalls, including the previous inverter recall, one for steering wheels that might detach, and one for something EVs rarely have—an oil leak.