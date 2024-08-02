An electric iteration of Mercedes' compact sedan is just around the corner.

On Friday, Autocar reported Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said during the automaker's second-quarter earnings call that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV will arrive in two years.

Källenius said the electric C-Class will arrive alongside the electric GLC-Class SUV.

Both the electric C-Class and GLC-Class SUV will follow immediately after the upcoming electric CLA-Class and CLA-based crossover SUV, the latter of which is expected to enter production in October 2025. The CLA-based crossover SUV, which carries the internal codename of X174, is said to be aiming for the Tesla Model Y.

The Mercedes electric lineup is going to be crowded quickly. The C-Class and GLC-Class EVs will aim upmarket with higher price points than the CLA-Class and CLA-based crossover.

While the CLA models will ride on Mercedes' upcoming Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), the C-Class and GLC-Class EVs will ride on the brand's MB.EA EV platform. The electric vehicle platform was supposed to spawn two versions, MB.EA Small and MB.EA Large. The latter was destined for the EQE and EQS successors along with their respective SUVs, but development of MB.EA Large has been stopped to curb spending amid an EV sales slowdown. Development of MB.EA Small continues.

Prototypes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV have already been spotted testing on public roads in production form. The electric iteration of the C-Class will feature more aerodynamic styling than the gas-powered model, while borrowing from the upcoming electric CLA-Class lighting and logos.

Mercedes hasn't detailed specifications for the electric C-Class, but expect a range of 300 miles or more.