Volkswagen's reportedly having software issues with its next-gen EVs

The software issues could lead to years-long delays for next-gen vehicles

VW invested $5B in Rivian to get the startup automaker's electrical architecture

Volkswagen's next-generation EV platform is being delayed due to software issues, reports Autoblog, citing German media outlets.

Ongoing issues with the Volkswagen Group's Cariad software division have pushed the launched of the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), successor to the current MEB dedicated EV platform, from 2024 to an uncertain date after 2026, according to the report.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4

Audi was slated to be the first VW Group brand to utilize the SSP architecture, and VW Group CEO Oliver Blume said last year that the brand was on track to launch its first SSP-based model in 2026, but that's been delayed to 2027 and 2028, and in the meantime Audi has been looking at buying a platform from a Chinese automaker, according to German media reports.

Software issues also mean the Volkswagen brand may also keep the current-generation ID.4 around until 2029, at which point it will be nine years old, Autoblog notes. This will also reportedly mean delays for a new electric VW Golf and a large VW electric SUV called the T-Sport, the launch date of which could move from 2028 to 2031. Meanwhile, VW has launched a sub-brand of the ID sub-brand in China, and committed to new solid-state battery tech.

2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz

A Porsche seven-seat SUV build on the SSP architecture is already out testing and due in 2027, reports Autoblog, but it could also be subject to software-related delays.

Reports of software problems at VW put the automaker's investment in Rivian in a clearer context. VW in June confirmed that it would take a $5 billion stake in Rivian to access the U.S. automaker's software and zonal electronics platform.