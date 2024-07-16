The 2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The Genesis Electrified GV70 will get a refresh for 2026

The 2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 costs $68,300.

The all-electric 2025 Genesis Electrified GV70 carries over with only a handful of changes, but a big update is planned for 2026.

For 2025, the Electrified GV70 adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Genesis Connected Services telematics, while the Makalu Gray paint color has been dropped. Pricing starts at $68,300 for the Advanced grade, while the Prestige grade starts at $75,100 (both prices include a mandatory $1,350 destination charge).

Both grades include a 77.4-kwh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain rated at 429 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, with a boost mode that provides 483 hp in 10-second bursts. EPA range is likely to remain unchanged at 236 miles.

2025 Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis showed an updated GV70 (it's also sold with gasoline powertrains) at the 2024 Beijing auto show this past April, but it's not expected to reach the U.S. until the 2026 model year. The biggest change is a 27-inch floating display screen that replaces the separate instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. It's joined by interior ambient lighting and digital climate controls, while exterior styling gets some small changes.

Launched in the U.S. as a 2023 model following a 2021 reveal, the Electrified GV70 marked the debut of several important pieces of EV tech for Genesis and parent Hyundai, including a so-called multi-rapid-charging system that allows the Electrified GV70 to charge at 400 or 800 volts.

2025 Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis started manufacturing the Electrified GV70 in Alabama in 2023—which may help explain why the U.S. version of the refresh is coming a bit later than other markets. Despite being made in the U.S., and being priced below the $80,000 price cap for SUVs, the Electrified GV70 at present doesn't qualify for a federal EV tax credit.

Genesis is reportedly considering backpedaling on what up until now has been an ambitious EV plan. In 2021 the automaker laid out a plan to introduce only EVs or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles starting in 2025, on the way to phasing out combustion engines by 2030. But it may launch some new hybrids as well—including a hybrid version of the GV70.