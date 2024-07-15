Hyundai's three-row electric SUV will arrive in 2024

The electric three-row SUV will likely be called the Ioniq 9

Interior packaging, range, and powertrain outputs could compare to the Kia EV9

Hyundai will unveil an electric three-row crossover SUV later this year, the automaker has confirmed.

The unnamed three-row crossover will debut as a 2025 model. It was listed in a Hyundai press release detailing changes for that model year, with no additional details other than a promise of a "world premiere later in 2024."

This larger crossover has been teased for some time. It was announced along with the Ioniq EV sub-brand in 2020, and then previewed by the Hyundai Seven concept first seen at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show.

Hyundai Seven concept

The Seven concept's nomenclature indicated the production model (which was spotted testing earlier this year) would be called the Hyundai Ioniq 7, which would also make sense considering that this crossover will be positioned above the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 in the lineup. But a range of reports from Korea indicate it will likely be named Ioniq 9, syncing it with the Kia EV9 it might share some specs with.

If the Hyundai crossover hews closely to the EV9, it might be offered with a 76.1-kwh battery pack and single-motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain in base form, with a 99.8-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive available. The EV9 is rated at a maximum 304 miles of EPA range with the larger pack and single-motor powertrain.

Hyundai Seven concept

Meanwhile, Hyundai's Genesis luxury brand is planning its own "super-large GV90," previewed by the Genesis Neolun concept unveiled ahead of the 2024 New York auto show. It's expected to arrive in 2026.

The GV90 will reportedly be built in South Korea, while EV9 production for the U.S. recently began shifting to that brand's West Point, Georgia, factory. Hyundai has its own Georgia EV "Metaplant" that will initially build the Ioniq 5, but Hyundai will also have to make room for the three-row model in order to make it tax-credit eligible.