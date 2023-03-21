Ford reveals an all-electric Explorer. Kia shows a smaller EV5 electric SUV. EV battery packs could create an insurance-cost issue. And Genesis ramps up American-made EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Genesis is now building its Electrified GV70 EV in Alabama. We took a look at why it’s important, and how it sets the stage for EV manufacturing in the U.S. on a much larger scale.

An all-electric Ford Explorer was revealed this morning, but it isn’t quite what you might think. It’s the name given to an electric SUV for Europe only. Due to be built in Germany, with a starting price under $50,000, the model is one of at least two models built with VW MEB underpinnings.

Kia revealed the smaller EV5 electric SUV, less than a week after first showing the production version of its flagship 2024 EV9 electric SUV. While the smaller EV5 is headed for China initially, its chunky design, solar roof, and swivel seats would definitely be noticed in the North American market.

And a report from Reuters appears to suggest that insurance rates on EVs have the potential to soar. That’s because the companies have policies that emphasize battery pack replacement rather than repair—even for seemingly minor fender-benders—while a relative few allow the easy replacement of battery modules.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter