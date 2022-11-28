VW is reportedly considering another e-Golf. We show you where future fast-charging routes are going. Tesla fans in LA need to check out a wide-ranging exhibit on the brand. A Toyota Prius might be good enough for emergency home power backup. And what’s this about a Toyota Tacoma EV? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A survey detailed earlier this month found that there could be significant demand, particularly among Millennials, for a smaller electric truck. But there’s one catch: The truck that was widely chosen—the Toyota Tacoma EV—doesn’t exist and hasn’t been confirmed.

If you’re looking to provide the possibility of basic home power backup but aren’t ready to commit to something like the Ford F-150 Lightning and its Home Integration System, we reminded you that there are other ways to do this. With hardware that’s been available for nearly 10 years, you use a Toyota Prius for emergency power backup.

Want to get an idea of where future EV fast-charging routes might span? While we can’t predict exactly where Electrify America or the Tesla Supercharger network might go in a few years, the map of Alternative Fuel Corridors provides a quick snapshot of the federal EV charging network by mid-decade.

Whether you’re a fan of the Tesla brand or just looking to learn about its electric vehicles, a Tesla exhibit at LA’s Petersen Automotive Museum rounds up more than Tesla’s production models and top-level bragging rights. From the 1997 AC Propulsion inspiration for the Roadster, to the Cybertruck prototype we’re still waiting to see transformed for production, it’s all there.

And while the ID.4 and its more carlike ID.3 counterpart were slated to fully replace the former e-Golf, a report from Germany suggests that VW is once again considering a fully electric version of this venerable small-car nameplate. A future Volkswagen e-Golf would use the MEB platform and arrive before 2026, according to the report.

