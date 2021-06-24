General Motors and Shell on Wednesday announced a new partnership to provide renewable energy to GM customers in Texas, as well as free overnight charging for Texans who own GM electric cars.

The program offers customers electricity from renewable sources like wind and solar at fixed rates, through a Shell-owned utility, MP2 Energy LLC. The offer is available to owners of vehicles from any of GM's four brands, as well as GM suppliers and their employees.

Later this summer, GM plans to add free overnight charging, but only between midnight and 5:00 a.m. Electricity demand is generally much lower at night, allowing for lower rates and making such an offer possible.

So far the only models that would fit this program are the Chevrolet Bolt EV and its Bolt EUV sibling, although GMC Hummer EV first deliveries are still expected before the end of the year. The Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover is scheduled to follow in early 2022.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

As it plans more EV launches, GM is getting more involved in charging.

The automaker hadn't invested in public fast-charging stations in any broad way until last year, but it now plans unified brand-based charging experiences, including "one-click" app-based charging.

GM also recently accelerated announced two more battery plants, alongside a pair of previously-announced factories. It's also continuing to invest in hydrogen fuel cells, albeit primarily for commercial vehicles, not passenger cars.

It's all part of an "aspiration" to eliminate tailpipes from light-duty vehicles by 2035, and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. GM has said it will offer 30 all-electric models by mid-decade, wand wants EVs to make up 40% of its United States lineup by 2025.