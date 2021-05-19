Tesla surprises with its new battery cell in the Model Y, due soon. The Kia EV6 will arrive next year throughout the U.S. Canoo prices the first of its EVs. And could the GMC Hummer EV lead to some gas- and diesel-burning opportunities for GM? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia has offered electric vehicles in the U.S. for most of a decade, but for most Americans the 2022 Kia EV6 electric crossover marks the brand’s all-electric coming-out. Kia on Tuesday announced that this dedicated EV will be offered in all 50 states, with reservations starting June 3.

Versions of the Tesla Model Y made in Texas will be made with the new-format 4680 cells, according to CEO Elon Musk. That’s largely unexpected, because the automaker faces a ramp-up of the cells in adequate amounts to support its Semi and Cybertruck.

The California EV startup Canoo has priced its Lifestyle Vehicle, due in 2022, at $34,750—although with its LA launch and subscription model seemingly in flux, the company hasn’t yet detailed how all the other models it’s shown now fit in.

And the GMC Hummer EV could skirt some passenger vehicle safety and regulatory rules with a monster 9,000-pound curb weight. Will it allow the automaker to make more big gas and diesel HD trucks?

__________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter