Stellantis patented a deployable diffuser that doubles as a bed step

The diffuser would aid efficiency while also enabling easier bed access

Active aero and bed steps aren't new, but combining the two would be a first

Ram may be looking to turn the humble bed step into an active aerodynamic feature that could help boost range of its future electric pickup trucks.

Ram's parent company, Stellantis, has filed a patent application for a deployable rear step that doubles as an active diffuser. The application, which was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last December and published on July 4, describes the feature as a “vehicle rear step and diffuser system.”

Drawing from Stellantis patent for vehicle rear step and diffuser system

The idea of an active diffuser isn't new. Ram showed one on its 1500 Revolution BEV concept unveiled during 2023 CES. Mercedes-Benz also had one on 2022's Vision EQXX concept. However, an active diffuser that doubles as a step hasn't reached production just yet.

According to the patent, the bottom surface of the step would be shaped to act as a diffuser, while the top would be a flat surface that serves as a step. Unlike a conventional diffuser, it would be stowed when not needed, like at lower speeds, so vehicles wouldn't have appendages sticking out past their rear bumpers.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept

Rear diffusers are typically used on performance vehicles as a way to generate more downforce and as a result more grip, but there's also an efficiency gain as drag from turbulent air flow is reduced—something that could help boost an EV's range.

The patent describes the feature as being used on vehicles with body-on-frame construction, like Ram's pickups, including the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. The patent also includes drawings that show a pickup truck's rear tailgate.

Ram 1500 REV

The design is reminiscent of the tailgate on Ram's 1500 Revolution BEV concept. While that concept isn't bound for production, it serves as a preview of potential design ideas for future Ram electric trucks, meaning we may see something like the active diffuser and step combination in production one day.