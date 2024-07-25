The next-generation Porsche Cayenne will be electric

Porsche said the (plug-in) hybrid and non-hybrid third-gen Cayenne will live alongside the EV

Porsche recently revised its EV timeline with plans to keep gasoline-fueled models longer



Porsche has confirmed that its current Cayenne models, including plug-in hybrids, will be sold alongside a fourth-generation, fully electric Cayenne for the rest of this decade and some time in the next decade, too.

The current Cayenne models, which have been on sale since the 2019 model year and given an update for 2024, will be given further updates to keep them fresh alongside the newer electric version which is expected to start sales in 2026, likely as a 2027 model in the U.S.

It means the popular midsize performance SUV will be offered with the choice of three powertrains for years to come.

The announcement, made on Thursday, comes just days after Porsche said the EV transition will take longer than originally thought. Porsche also said it is backing away from its previous target of having EVs make up 80% of its sales by 2030, though the automaker remains ready to hit that target should demand warrant it.

Electric Porsche Cayenne prototype

Prototypes for the electric Cayenne have been spotted in the wild for several months. The vehicle uses a further development of the 800-volt PPE (Premium Performance Electric) platform that debuted in the 2024 Macan and has since appeared in the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron.

In addition to Porsche's typical performance attibutes, the automaker will also target high-capacity and stable charging, plus high efficiency for the electric Cayenne, Michael Steiner, Porsche's R&D chief said in a statement.

The prototypes are heavily camouflaged but the design looks to share some similarities with the electric Macan. Porsche is also selling the current gas Macan alongside the new electric version, though production of the gas Macan will end in 2026, Porsche has previously announced.

Production of the electric Cayenne is expected to take place at Volkswagen Group's plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. It's where the current gas and hybrid Cayennes are built.