Tesla is climbing up the premium-brand sales ladder with only EVs. Several Kia and Hyundai hybrids are being recalled. And could wireless charging make EVs more enticing? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A study of consumers at various stages of EV shoppers shows big gains in interest and purchase intent with the idea of wireless charging availability for the vehicle. Although the study was commissioned by the company with the most to gain from widespread adoption of the tech, it suggests that avoiding clunky cables and connectors much of the time might sell a lot more people on EVs.

The 2017-2018 Kia Optima Hybrid and 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid are being recalled for an engine issue that could lead to a stall or fire. Some engines will get replaced in the effort, and Kia is extending the warranty on these hybrids to 15 year/150,000 miles.

Tesla is losing share of the electric vehicle market, while it continues to gain share of the luxury vehicle market—passing Mercedes-Benz in the U.S., as of last month, by registrations. What happens from here could depend largely on how quickly full-line luxury brands, like Mercedes, Lexus, and BMW, can roll out actual volume EVs.

