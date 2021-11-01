Toyota shows that EVs aren’t tedious, with some technology firsts in its upcoming bZ4X. The 2019 Audi E-Tron SUV is getting more range. Some Tesla models are being recalled. And yes, EVs emit less than other vehicle types over their lifetime. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A steering yoke, a solar roof, radiant heat, and bi-directional charging are some of the many noteworthy details Toyota revealed about the 2022 bZ4X electric vehicle. Will this model measure up to the level of technology preeminence in the Prius and Mirai—or vehicles from Tesla?

The U.S. last week confirmed the recall of some Tesla models, including some 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles, for potential front-suspension issues linked to fasteners that weren’t properly tightened at the factory.

Audi plans to give the earliest versions of its E-Tron SUV, the 2019 model, a software update bringing more range and more efficient use of the E-Tron’s dual motors; but it won’t be over-the-air.

And we can’t be reminded enough that there isn’t a single gasoline vehicle you can buy today that, on a national basis, promises to be cleaner than an all-electric one over its lifetime. A report released last month by the U.S. Department of Energy helps, in cradle-to-grave and well-to-wheels snapshots, underscore the emissions differences between propulsion types. It suggests that while the use of small gasoline SUVs is surging in popularity, there’s a pathway for large-scale emissions reductions with battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

