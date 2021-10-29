GM is betting on a lot of accessories for GMC Hummer EV buyers. The Biden administration is still banking on a union bonus for the EV tax credit. And Mitsubishi puts a big battery in its upcoming second-generation Outlander Plug-In Hybrid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid has been detailed, although it isn’t due to arrive in North America until later in 2022. With 40% more power from its motors, a one-pedal driving mode, more off-road modes, and a big 20-kwh battery pack potentially allowing a range around 40 miles, it’s looking like serious competition for the 42-mile Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Pickup buyers love accessories, and GMC sees buyers of the upcoming Hummer EV as no exception. It’s planned a line of nearly 200 accessories for the brawny electric trucks, some developed alongside them.

An expanded EV tax credit of up to $12,500 has made it near the finish line with a provision that makes union labor necessary to get the maximum amount. The Biden administration included that in a Thursday release of a Build Back Better framework it sees as able to pass both houses of Congress.

And over at The Car Connection: The 2023 Kia Sportage is larger and more distinctly styled, with off-road-themed versions in the mix. If you like the look, hold on, because hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are on the way.

