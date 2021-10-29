Truck buyers love to accessorize their rigs. And GMC doesn’t see going electric as any exception to the rule.

The GM truck brand on Thursday announced that it will give a sampling of nearly 200 official accessories as it displays a trio of GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 models at next week’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, an annual showcase of specially modified vehicles, accessories, and car culture in all stripes.

The models on display will include one pre-production GMC Hummer EV SUV, one production-spec GMC Hummer EV SUT (now just called pickup), and one Hummer EV pickup installed with Tech Bronze components plus dozens of accessories from the portfolio said to offer off-road functionality items, lifestyle items, and styling enhancements.

2022 GMC Hummer EV fitted with accessories - 2021 SEMA show

The Hummer EV show vehicle for SEMA includes tow hooks, a lunar map, a hood decal, and accessory wheels. Other examples of upcoming accessories are a power-retractable hard tonneau cover, a 50-inch roof-mounted light bar, off-road auxiliary lights, rocker protectors, a storage tray set for the frunk, an under-seat organizer, and cargo rails.

GMC cites SEMA data suggesting that more than $40 billion was spent on automotive aftermarket sales in 2020, with pickups representing the largest portion of that market.

Adding wired accessories won’t involve a juggling of mechanical switches within the dash, as in the past. GMC says that the Hummer EV’s driver information center has “virtual auxiliary switches,” allowing the control of off-road lighting, winches, or other accessories via screen selections.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

While there will likely be many more accessories on the way from other companies, GMC emphasizes that many components in this lineup were designed in parallel with the vehicle, to the same quality standards.

First deliveries of the Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup are due by the end of 2021, while the Hummer EV SUV is due in 2023.

From a hot-rod Chevy Spark EV and a Land Speed Record Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid to, two years ago, the tease of an electric Ford Mustang, for example, SEMA has always been a show for oddities in the green-car sector. We’ll likely be bringing you more offbeat entries as the show happens next week.