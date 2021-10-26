Panasonic is reportedly working toward production of Tesla’s 4680 cells, as the supplier has been chosen by EV startup Canoo for its 2170 format. And General Motors is planning more chargers within communities. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM is looking to its network of franchised dealers for some direction on how to expand Level 2 charging access to local communities. Through a program announced Tuesday it’s making up to 10 chargers available to each of its 4,500 dealerships, as part of a buildout that will bring 40,000 more L2 charging connectors.

Panasonic is reportedly preparing to make 4680-format cells for Tesla next year, with test production coming as soon as March 2022, according to a report. The 4680 cells were at the center of last year’s Battery Day presentation and are one of the essentials for upcoming products like the Semi and Cybertruck.

Canoo has announced that its Lifestyle Vehicle will get Panasonic cylindrical cells, as part of its structural battery that uses cells packed into integrated modules. The vehicle is still due to arrive as soon as late 2022.

