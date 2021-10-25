The surge of the EV demand surprises even Tesla. Hertz opts to add at least 100,000 Teslas because of, in part, the experience and Supercharger network. Apple and Tesla are both looking for the same kind of batteries. The Mercedes EQC is back on, albeit not for a few years. And VW's U.S. CEO says that the higher EV tax credit being proposed isn't fair. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The rental-car giant Hertz announced this morning that it plans to add 100,000 Tesla models to its fleet—and the convenience of the Supercharger network sells it.

Tesla’s CFO last week said that even Tesla was caught off-guard by a “profound awakening” of electric vehicle desirability. While that’s enabled the EV maker to meet its sales targets, it’s added complexity to supply chain issues and pricing.

Volkswagen’s U.S. CEO spoke out last week against the Biden administration’s proposed tax credit for union-made electric cars, calling it “fundamentally wrong.” As such, VW joins Tesla, Honda, Toyota, and others in pushing back on the union-made bonus.

Apple, like Tesla, is reportedly seeking lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, of the sort that are mass-produced by China’s BYD and CATL, for its EV project. But Apple’s talks with those suppliers, asking for dedicated battery factories, have reportedly stalled.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV, which was almost launched in the U.S., then delayed and finally canceled, is coming here after all—but not until the next-generation form of the model, due in 2025.

_______________________________________

