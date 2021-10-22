We drove the first of a new wave of Volvo plug-in hybrids with a bigger battery. And there’s lots of Tesla news. We took a look at what bringing LFP cells to the U.S. Model 3 and Model Y might involve. Tesla plans a big expansion of its Supercharger network. And how much data is Tesla actually keeping on its cars and drivers? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With sales and deliveries booming, the Tesla fleet is also expanding quickly—and putting more pressure on the company’s Supercharger network. So Tesla has announced aims to triple the Supercharger network in two years—while it also relies on streamlined trip planners, better dynamic routing, and faster charging for more throughput at existing chargers.

Tesla plans to shift to LFP cells for Standard Range versions of the Model 3 and Model Y globally, not just in China. With Tesla’s push to localize, that would mean shifting some LFP cell production to the U.S., potentially dependent on Chinese suppliers CATL or BYD establishing facilities Stateside.

An organization in the Netherlands announced that it has decrypted Tesla’s data-storage system in its vehicles, showing that Tesla is only disclosing select fields to investigators for compliance, rather than all the pieces that might be useful. It’s also storing information within its cars for up to a year.

And we drove the 2022 Volvo XC50 Recharge plug-in hybrid. As the first of an upcoming cohort of bigger-battery Volvo PHEVs offering more than 30 miles of electric range and a mode approximating one-pedal driving, it gives a better idea of how Volvo plans to bridge the gap from internal combustion engines to battery electric models.

