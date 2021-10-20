The retro-styled SUV made at France’s former Smart car plant might include plans for green hydrogen. A Citroën concept provides the building blocks for some creative EVs. And U.S. dealerships embrace the idea of discussing EV charging with consistency. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The chemical company Ineos has already gone in an unexpected direction with its Grenadier SUV, to be built at a plant in France once intended for electric Smart city cars. Now it plans to produce green hydrogen at multiple plants, reportedly making a hydrogen fuel-cell version of the Grenadier a go.

A partnership between the NADA and Chargeway could help vehicle dealerships become more of an asset to EV sales growth—by making charging the same conversation across models, brands, and dealership groups.

The Citroën Skate EV concept, shown earlier this month, is effectively anything you want it to be. An autonomous tech-enabled electric vehicle skateboard platform can be topped with different themed pods, allowing for “open source” pods for various needs, like a passenger vehicle, delivery van or, as the automaker demonstrated, various kinds of quirky electric shuttles.

And over at Motor Authority: Sweden’s NEVS, the company that carries on some of the footprint of the former Saab, with plans to launch EVs and mobility services, is reportedly looking for a new owner. Its current one, the Chinese conglomerate Evergrande Group, is potentially on the verge of defaulting on some of its debts.

