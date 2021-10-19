We drive Volvo’s first electric vehicle that has no gasoline counterpart. The maker of the iPhone has revealed EVs of its own. And the Dodge electric muscle car and Ram electric pickup look set for American batteries. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is the first model that truly lays the groundwork for a future for the brand without internal combustion engines. You won’t find any gasoline version of the C40 Recharge, which we drove and reviewed, thinking about how it will fit in next to the Audi Q4, Mercedes EQB, and Genesis GV60.

Foxconn, the company best known as the contract manufacturer of the iPhone, is aiming to become a global electric vehicle maker. It revealed three “self-developed” EVs on Monday, along with its own EV brand called Foxtron. And yes, that’s in addition to potentially building the Lordstown Endurance and an affordable Fisker EV, both in Ohio.

On Monday, Stellantis announced a joint venture for battery production with LG Energy Solution. With a targeted start of production in early 2024, the timing is right for fully electric models all due from Jeep, Dodge, and Ram about that time.

And over at Motor Authority: The first of BMW’s upcoming “Neue Klasse” dedicated EVs will be a next-generation, fully electric 3-Series, according to a report. Although that doesn’t mean that BMW won’t still also offer a version of the 3-Series with an internal combustion engine.

