Tesla raised prices sharply on Model 3 and Model Y. Geely is introducing a sub-$10,000 electric crossover in China. Governors in the U.S. Midwest agree on the need for more EV charging. And GM gives another glimpse of its more affordable electric pickups, and introduces Ultra Cruise to rival Tesla Autopilot. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM on Wednesday, in addition to teasing its upcoming Silverado E and Sierra E electric pickups, revealed Ultra Cruise, the driver-assistance system that’s a next step beyond its Super Cruise system. According to the automaker, Ultra Cruise will cover 95% of driving scenarios, and eventually, all public paved roads in the U.S. and Canada. Due in 2023, it uses a sensor suite with lidar, combined with cloud-based smarts and centrally processed incident recordings that sound a bit like Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot.

Tesla has again raised prices on the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover—this time by $2,000 for the base model of each. That means the base Model 3 Standard Range Plus is priced $5,000 more now than just earlier this year.

Five Midwestern governors have reached a memorandum of understanding about the need for EV charging infrastructure—including for passenger vehicles and medium- and heavy-duty trucks. It calls for states to "identify and engage with historically disadvantaged communities," but doesn’t commit funds to a plan quite yet.

Geely, the parent of Volvo and Polestar, recently unveiled some big plans for battery swapping—as well as a $9,200 electric crossover for China, under its all-electric Geometry brand. At about the size of a Honda HR-V or Hyundai Venue and with a range of under 200 miles by American standards, would such a vehicle have a place in the U.S.?

