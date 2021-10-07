Tesla has raised the base prices of the Model 3 and Model Y by $2,000, the latest in a series of price changes this year.

First spotted by Electrek, Tesla's online configurator now shows the price of the base rear-wheel drive Model 3 Standard Range Plus as $41,990 instead of the previous $39,990.

The starting price of the Model 3 Performance also increased from $56,990 to $57,990, while the price of the Model 3 Long Range is unchanged at $49,990.

Similarly, the Model Y Long Range now starts at $54,990, compared to $52,990 before. The higher-level Model Y Performance also got a price bump, from $60,990 to $61,990.

Tesla Model Y

Starting prices for both the Model 3 and Model Y were cut earlier in the year, and then in July were raised. With this latest price change, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is a whopping $5,000 more now than in February.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also repeatedly teased the possibility of a $35,000 Model 3. It was here for a while, but now long gone. That's why the Standard Range Plus is now the base model.

Despite the hike in prices, Model Ys made later this year, in Texas, might be more desirable for their potential use of higher-density 4680-format battery cells. Musk also indicated earlier this year that the Texas factory would jump straight to this new cell format instead of the 2170-format cells used in versions of the Model Y currently built in Fremont, California.

Tesla might also potentially be preparing for Congress to re-up the federal EV tax credit and make Tesla buyers (and General Motors buyers) once again eligible. But the expansion is no done deal yet.