GM announced Wednesday that it plans to reveal the fully electric Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup in January at CES in Las Vegas.

The company also released a teaser of the truck, which may be badged "Silverado E," showing off the truck’s available fixed glass roof. It says the Silverado EV will be the first of its full-size trucks to offer such an arrangement.

GM President Mark Reuss, in a call leading into the company's investor event, called the Silverado E “highly innovative,” and emphasized that it is going to spark the interest of a very different kind of buyer than those of existing gas and diesel full-size trucks. The company has said that, unlike the $112,595 Hummer EV, the Silverado EV will target affordability.

Chevrolet Silverado EV teaser

GM has already teased a 400-mile range for some versions of the Silverado EV. The electric pickup has also already been confirmed with what GM is calling Four-Wheel Steer and describes as “a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels.” That suggests while it won’t quite offer something akin to the GMC Hummer EV’s Crab mode, it will bring greater maneuverability and perhaps better handling.

Ultium EV platform - GMC Hummer EV

The Silverado EV will be built on the same platform as the GMC Hummer EV and will be assembled at GM’s Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Michigan. It will share the same body-frame-integrated, “structural sandwich” approach as the Hummer EV, with the battery pack containing its own structure.

The Silverado EV’s closest rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, will follow a body-on-frame approach. GM CEO Mary Barra pointed out that nobody else has an electric truck platform right now. However with Rivian starting to make deliveries of the R1T, build with a similar skateboard approach, there’s a new potential rival for the Chevy electric truck.