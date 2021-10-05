GM is focusing in on the batteries as the key to achieving a longer range and to lower costs. The Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid will tow and go off-roading. And we drive the Lucid Air. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Lucid Air is already beating top numbers from Tesla in range and charging. But as we found in a very brief first drive opportunity with the Air last week, the Air is about more than numbers; Lucid has produced what impresses as a true driver’s car, and that’s a very good sign for the future of this new U.S. automaker.

Stellantis last week released more information about the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. It will go an EPA-estimated 25 miles, according to Jeep, will have an off-road low range, and will tow 6,000 pounds.

And GM is aiming for affordable electric vehicles with longer range by looking closely at the batteries—with a new battery innovation center that will work with suppliers and test a wide range of cell types and formats.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter