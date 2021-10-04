While the gasoline Mitsubishi Outlander was recently redesigned and designated a 2022 model, the plug-in hybrid version stuck with the old body style. On Friday, Mitsubishi provided more information on the redesigned Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, which is scheduled to arrive in the United States in the second half of the 2022 calendar year.

A Mitsubishi press release said the next Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will use an "evolved" version of the Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system from the current version, controlling a twin-motor all-wheel drive system, and enabling multiple drive modes.

Teaser for next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

As before, the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid will use one electric motor to power its rear wheels, along with a second motor working with the gasoline engine to power the front wheels. The new version will also feature brake-based torque vectoring for the rear wheels, plus Normal, Gravel, Snow, Power, and Eco drive modes.

Electric motors provide quicker response and greater control when cornering, which will allow the system optimally distribute power front to rear as needed, Mitsubishi claims. That sounds a bit like Mitsubishi parent Nissan's e-4orce system, which we've sampled in a demonstrator, and is due to be offered in the all-electric Nissan Ariya crossover.

Mitsubishi also confirmed in July that the revamped model will have more electric range, plus a third-row seat. That should give the Outlander an advantage over the two-row Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Teaser for next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The current Outlander Plug-In Hybrid is EPA-rated at 24 miles of electric range and 26 mpg as a hybrid after that. It was just upgraded for 2021 with a higher output of 221 horsepower—31 hp more than before. That's thanks to a more powerful rear motor, which now makes 70 kw (94 hp) compared to 60 kw (80 hp) before.

We've consistently seen better than the outgoing model's official ratings. Hopefully that will be the case with the new model as well. Based on what Mitsubishi has revealed, it may add a bit of sportiness as well.