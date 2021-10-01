Rivian is selling direct, like Tesla, but aiming for community. The plant that built generations of Hummers is now making Chinese electric vans. And could the maker of the iPhone produce both Lordstown Motors’ electric pickup and a future Fisker EV in Ohio? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the contract maker of the iPhone and other consumer electronics, is potentially making a deal with Lordstown Motors—to buy the former GM plant in Ohio and then lease part of it to Lordstown. It would then oversee making the Endurance electric truck there, as well as Fisker’s $30,000 EV. Henrik Fisker also confirmed that the deal might potentially mean an earlier launch for the affordable EV.

The Indiana plant that originally birthed military Humvees for AM General and then gas-guzzling Hummer trucks for GM has started upfitting Chinese electric vans. Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) this week announced first shipments of its van to customers, claiming it to be the first electric Class 1 commercial vehicle available in the U.S.

Like Tesla, Rivian forgoes the traditional dealer-franchise model and is selling direct to customers. But while there’s much in common with Tesla, Rivian wants more of a community aspect—laid out with Membership.

And over at Motor Authority: Fisker has established a new division, called Fisker Magic Works, that will produce special versions of Fisker vehicles and create vehicles “outside the confines of established industry segments.” It’s headed by former Aston Martin executive David King.

