GM makes the first of its delivery-oriented electric vans. Researchers think they can curb battery fires with a cell-production tweak. And Lucid Air electric sedans are due to be delivered next month. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid on Tuesday officially started making the Air electric sedan—in “customer-quality” form—and revealed that it has all the approvals it needs for deliveries—coming in late October. It also reported more than 13,000 reservations for the Air.

GM also announced a production start on Tuesday, with the first of its BrightDrop EV600 electric delivery vans completed, with an initial few going to FedEx later this fall. A shorter EV410 was also revealed and due for Verizon’s fleet.

And researchers in Singapore recently proposed a new way to prevent fires in lithium-ion batteries: add an extra layer of material it terms an “anti-short layer” on the separator between anode and cathode. It’s been tested on more than 50 cells in different configurations, the researchers report, with no shorts.

And over at Motor Authority: Check out these fresh spy shots of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, the production model to be based on Hyundai's Prophecy Concept and due next year.

