The U.S. electric vehicle maker Lucid leaped past several milestones on Tuesday. With an official commissioning ceremony for its Casa Grande, Arizona manufacturing plant featuring Arizona governor Doug Ducey, and presentations by CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson and manufacturing VP Peter Hochholdinger, Lucid reported that it has produced the first “customer-quality” cars.

Lucid now has approvals from the EPA and U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as the FCC and FDA (for lidar), Rawlinson summed. That means it’s cleared to deliver cars—and it said that it will start doing so later in October.

In the meantime, for this company that’s focused on setting a high bar for quality, these first production cars with VINs will be used for company purposes like test drives.

The company also revealed that it’s exceeded 13,000 reservations for the Air.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson - Arizona plant commissioning

The Lucid Air was recently EPA-rated at 520 miles in its debut Dream Edition Range form, costing $169,000 (excluding a destination charge). Production of the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which offers up to 516 miles and costs $139,000, will ramp up before the end of the year.

With the shift to production cars, Lucid has also adjusted its listing of the battery pack’s capacity to 112 kwh, which means it goes an excellent 4.6 miles per kwh.

“Our technology will allow for increasingly lighter, more efficient, and less expensive EVs, and today represents a major step in our journey to expand the accessibility of more sustainable transportation,” said Rawlinson.

Lucid Motors AMP-1 factory, Casa Grande, Arizona

Lucid noted that it completed its factory, called AMP-1, in less than a year. The company claims that it’s the first greenfield dedicated-EV factory to be built in North America.

An expansion due to be finished by 2023 will boost the factory’s capacity to 90,000 vehicles a year, move propulsion-system manufacturing (now done at a separate nearby facility) under the same roof, and make room for the Gravity SUV.

As part of Tuesday's event, Green Car Reports attended a factory tour and Air preview. There's much more to come.