Crowdfunded EV startup Atlis Motor Vehicles on Friday unveiled a hand-built prototype of its XT heavy-duty pickup truck, which the company claims will achieve up to 500 miles of range and 15-minute charging.

Intended as a work vehicle, the XT will serve as the launch vehicle and flagship for a range of EVs based on Atlis' XP platform, the company claims, which relies on plug-and-play modules for simplicity.

A press release announcing the prototype reiterated the claim of a 500-mile range from previous company communications. Atlis previously said the 500-mile version would start at $78,000 and feature a maximum towing capacity of 35,000 with a fifth wheel/gooseneck hitch. Atlis also plans to offer 300-mile and 400-mile versions.

AtliX XT heavy duty electric pickup prototype

According to Atlis, the XT will be available with a 6.5-foot or 8-foot bed, as well as a an 18.5-cubic-foot "frunk." Both the bed and frunk get a smattering of outlets and USB ports. Atlis noted that it will be able to accommodate service body and flatbed versions as well. Atlis said it will offer three-passenger and six-passenger configurations, as well as a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As it discusses minute details like spray-in bedliner, Atlis also presents big-think projects that would require investment far beyond what it's likely cost to create their prototype. It hopes to help create a 1.5-megawatt DC fast-charging network capable of bringing the XT from 0-100% charge in 15 minutes. The company has also made ambitious claims about battery cells, recently claiming it had switched to a "cube" format.

Atlis XP modular electric car platform

Atlis has big plans but a bootstrap budget that depends on crowdfunding and small investments. Its nearing the end of another crowdfunding push now, and it's unclear what the next step is.

The company’s funding so far hasn’t approached what it would take to develop and produce a vehicle—or have it contract-manufactured. Elio Motors, also based in Arizona, tried a similar model and 12 years later hasn't brought its high-mpg autocycle to market just last month Elio announced a pivot to an Elio-E electric version instead.

Should the XT ever arrive—and that, in any practical assessment is a tall order—it might provide a more traditionally styled counterpoint to the Tesla Cybertruck or GMC Hummer EV, two other upcoming electric pickups that will likely be classified as heavy-duty vehicles.

Although the more direct rival could prove to be the trucks from another heavy-duty electric truck startup—Michigan’s Bollinger Motors.