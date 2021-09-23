General Motors outlined what will help give its upcoming Ultium motors and drive systems efficiency and performance. Lotus shows off its upcoming lightweight EV platform. And Ford is thinking big about battery recycling. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is partnering with Tesla co-founder JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials for battery recycling. It could help Ford achieve a “closed loop” for batteries that might reduce costs and supply-chain issues, in addition to the sustainability boost.

Lotus earlier this week revealed its E-Sport platform, a super-lightweight dedicated EV architecture that will be the basis for Lotus and Alpine sports cars and possibly other types of models.

And for a generation of Ultium-based EVs, GM has developed the motors and drive units in-house. The scalable family of motors set to debut in the GMC Hummer EV, but bound for more affordable models, was designed to use similar manufacturing tooling. And as GM’s head of global electrification strategy outlined for us, its own software helps fine-tune the motors for efficiency and performance.

