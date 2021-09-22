The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan will start at $103,360 when it reaches United States dealerships this fall, Mercedes confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge, buys the EQS 450+ version, with a single rear motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor EQS 580 gets 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque, with a $120,160 base price.

Mercedes' quoted 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds for the more powerful EQS 580 won't worry sportier EVs like the Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and Tesla Model S, or the 1,080-hp Lucid Air Dream Edition, but Mercedes views the EQS as an electric equivalent to its flagship S-Class, not a high-performance machine.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 580)

In a first drive we found this model to be quiet, refined, and serene—about exactly what an electric S-Class should be. Mercedes applied a new philosophy to how it engineered the EQS, aiming for efficiency.

In addition to the pair of powertrain options, Mercedes will offer three trim levels—Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. The Premium version gets features like heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, Burmester 3D audio system, 20-inch wheels, and 10-degree rear-axle steering. The EQS 580 also gets 21-inch wheels and the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system.

One step up from the Premium, the Exclusive starts at $106,760 for the EQS 450+ and $123,560 for the EQS 580. It adds features like massaging front seats, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, and an Air Balance Package perfume spritzer.

Starting at $109,560 for the EQS 450+ and $126,360 for the EQS 580, the Pinnacle trim level primarily adds convenience features for rear-seat passengers, such as heating/ventilation and a large center armrest.

With pricing confirmed, all eyes are now on range. Earlier this year, Mercedes suggested that the EQS might top the Model S, but U.S. range figures haven't been released. The Model S currently maxes out at 405 miles in Long Range form, but the Lucid Air, not yet delivered like the EQS, has already achieved a 520-mile range rating.