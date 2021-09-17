Chevy Bolt EV owners are cautioned about parking. Ford gets ready for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. And does Tesla’s steering yoke do all that a steering wheel can do? One consumer giant isn’t convinced. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford reported on Thursday that it’s already made F-150 Lightning electric pickups—pre-production ones, that is. Although consumer-bound versions are still due for first deliveries next spring, they’ll be used for real-world testing and validation. Ford also disclosed plans for a $250 million additional investment to effectively double F-150 Lightning production by 2024.

GM has again upped the level of caution requested of Chevrolet Bolt EV owners, as it works on a recall solution that will likely involve replacing batteries on all Bolt EV and EUV models made. Now, due to those ongoing fire concerns, it’s asking Bolt EV drivers to park 50 feet from other vehicles.

The steering yoke in the latest Tesla Model S has generated a lot of buzz, but up until now we haven’t seen an objective evaluation talking through all the pros and cons. Consumer Reports just did that, and reported numerous issues with the yolk. From tight maneuvering to emergency handling, there are many concerns.

