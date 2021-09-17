As it works to replace battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EV models to address battery-fire concerns, General Motors is asking owners not to park within 50 feet of other vehicles or on the open levels of parking garages, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The automaker started a recall, which now encompasses all of the roughly 140,000 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV vehicles in North America, after two specific manufacturing defects in battery cells from GM partner LG Chem led to a reported 10 fires.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

GM previously told customers to set their vehicles to a maximum 90 percent state of charge, charge their vehicles more frequently and not allow range to drop below 70 miles, and park their vehicles outside immediately after charging. The automaker also cautioned owners not to charge vehicles in a garage overnight.

The issue spans back to last fall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a probe into fire complaints with the Bolt EV in October. GM began asking owners of 2017-2019 Bolt EV models to limited charging to 90 percent in November as it assessed the situation.

In February, GM released new software that it said would restore full range and help address any fire risk. But in August, GM said that it would be replacing battery modules and expanded the effort to every Bolt EV and EUV ever made.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Reuters also reported that a production stoppage at GM's Orion Assembly plant, expected to go through at least September 24, was "a result of a battery pack shortage" related to the recall. Sales of both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have also been halted until a satisfactory remedy is devised.

Owners are still awaiting that fix, but GM has confirmed that when it's ready, it could bring many owners more range than they originally had. Those with older Bolt EVs are expected to get replacement battery modules with the new chemistry that boosted the range of later models.