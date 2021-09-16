The Lucid Air edges out Tesla in the range race. Xpeng shows an electric sedan that could disrupt the European market. And Rivian is making—but not yet delivering—its electric trucks. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian has started making R1T electric trucks for customers at its Illinois plant, the company revealed on Tuesday. Rivian also confirmed later that it has all the certifications from the federal government and California needed for sale in all 50 states, but it hasn’t yet revealed how those first deliveries will happen.

There’s a new EV range champion, and it’s confirmed with official EPA ratings. The Lucid Air has achieved a 520-mile range rating—ousting Tesla from the top range spot by more than 100 miles. As posted by the EPA, it soundly also beats the Model S in efficiency, although the compact Model 3 still holds an efficiency advantage over the big Lucid luxury sedan.

China’s Xpeng has released pricing for its third electric car, the P5, and with a starting price of less than $25,000 this tech-loaded, lidar-equipped model could be a rival to larger mass-market gasoline sedans—as well as the Model 3. Although it’s eyeing Europe, the company has no plans for the U.S. quite yet.

_______________________________________

